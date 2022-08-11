Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday August 11, 2022
The late Sean Cummins
The death has occurred of Sean Cummins of Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow.
Funeral arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie
