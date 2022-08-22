Search

22 Aug 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday August 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday August 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday August 22, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Aug 2022 4:23 PM

The late Mary Reddy (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Mary Reddy (née Byrne) of ''Erin Lodge'', Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Mary dies on August 20, 2022, peacefully at the District Hospital.

Beloved wife of Johnny and much loved mother of Jacinta, Anita, Martina and John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, brother Brendan, sisters Helen and Martina, adored grandchildren Kian, Aaron, Tia and Michaela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Dave, Shane, nephews, nieces, very good friend Moira, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her brother John.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The family wish to thank most sincerely the Dr. Mariam O’Connor and the staff of the Oncology Unit, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the District Hospital for their care of Mary.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish

The late Teresa Murphy


 

The death has occurred of Teresa Murphy of Tennisrath, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Wife of the late John, mother of the late Joseph and sister of the late John, Mary, Paddy and Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Elizabeth and Kathleen, sister Kathleen (McNamara), sons-in-law Colm and Paul, grandchildren Dinny, Tom, Little Lizzie, Kevin, Lorraine, Noel and Lily, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Monday evening (August 22) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (via Ballickmoyler) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning.

See link https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/ 

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

The late Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick - Mike) Fleming of Naas, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow.

Michael passed away on August 20, 2022, following a road accident.

Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral arrangements will follow in due course on RIP.ie

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-fleming17 

The late Hannah (Claire) Blake (née O'Connell)


 

The death has occurred of Hannah (Claire) Blake (née O'Connell) of 24 Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, Carlow / Cork.

Hannah passed away on August 21, 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on her 90th birthday; predeceased by her husband Joe and son Teddy.

Sadly missed by her family Marie, Frances, Terry, Joe, Geraldine, Michelle and Peter, sons-in-law Helmut, Rob and Jerry, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Claire Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2pm.

Claire’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

Her Cremation Service can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden 

