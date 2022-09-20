Search

20 Sept 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday September 20, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022 4:07 PM

The late Thomas (Tom) Mullins

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Mullins of Coolnasnaughta, Myshall, Carlow.

Thomas passed away peacefully, on September 18, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Mick & Mary, brothers John Joe & Michael, sisters Mary, Dolores, Kathleen & Bridie.

Deeply regretted by his sister Anne (McGrath), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Tom's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

The late Sean Clarke

The death has occurred of Sean Clarke, Cummins Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, peacefully, at his home.

Beloved son of Bill and Geraldine and beloved brother of Billy and Denise. Sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

May Sean's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

The late Bernadette (Bernie) Agars (née Murphy, formerly Cummins)

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Agars (née Murphy, formerly Cummins) of Coolnacuppogue, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Bernie passed away on September 17, 2022, peacefully, at Wexford General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husbands James Cummins and Thomas Agars. Sadly missed by her sister Ann, son Jim, daughter in law Denise, grandsons Colm (C.J.), Jack, and Sam, brother in law Richard, relatives and friends.

May Bernie's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

A Cremation Service for Bernie will take place on Tuesday at 1pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin.

The Service can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian.chaple-service/

