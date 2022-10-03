Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday October 3, 2022
The late Margaret Delahunty
The death has occurred of Margaret Delahunty of Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.
Margaret passed away peacefully, in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.
Predeceased by her husband Patrick and brother Paddy, sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Margaret's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home Bagenalstown, on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm, with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
