Netflix drops trailer for gothic thriller The Devil All the Time

The trailer has landed for streaming giant Netflix's latest feature-length thriller based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel of the same name, 'The Devil All the Time'.

In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves.

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighbouring backwoods, sinister characters - an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) - converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is not to be missed.

'The Devil All the Time' releases globally on September 16.