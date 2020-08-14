TikTok: Simple hacks to get the most out of your old or new iPhone

Ever leave home without your phone? It's like losing a limb.

Smartphones, and in particular iPhones, have revolutionised our daily lives for well over a decade now.

Aside from the now run of the mill calls and texts functionality, simple tasks such as checking what time the local supermarket closes, paying for goods and services without the need for banks cards, and a camera (or three on the latest iPhone 11 Pro) better than most dedicated DSLRs - make life a bit easier, but your phone can do so much more.

Most of us only use a fraction of the capabilities that our pocket-sized computers can actually do, and sometimes diving into the settings can seem a bit daunting.

With that in mind, the latest social media buzz TikTok has provided some easy-to-implement iPhone hacks that you may or may not already know that are likely to speed-up your day and get the most out of your pocket companion.

All of the below hacks are courtesy of Irish TikToker George Reilly (@georgereilly) who has amassed over 300,000 followers and six million likes on the app.