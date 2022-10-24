IN PICTURES: Palatine progress in Leinster Championship after superb win over St Patrick's

Carlow senior football champions Palatine produced a memorable performance against St Patrick's in Netwatch Cullen Park at the weekend to progress to the quarter-final of the Leinster Championship.
Pado Flynn's side defeated the Wicklow winners comfortably on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-8 to set up a home tie against Laois' Portarlington on Sunday week.
Recap on the match by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
The partial solar eclipse is expected to begin in Ireland at 10.06am and end at 11.40am on Tuesday (Maximum view at 10.52am).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.