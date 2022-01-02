Booster walk-in clinic available in Carlow
Booster walk-in clinic appointments are available for people aged 30-39 at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.
Booster walk-in clinic also available for people aged 18 to 29 who got the Janssen vaccine.
Those aged 30 and over can avail of the booster today Sunday from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.
Dates and times at #Carlow Vaccination Centre (Woodford Dolmen Hotel) for— HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) December 31, 2021
(1) Booster walk-in clinics for those aged 30 years and older
(2) Booster walk-in clinic for people aged 18 to 29 who got the Janssen vaccine
Further detail re Carlow Centre, see https://t.co/m5QQ9wvZQA pic.twitter.com/nQZ2DJjNUy
