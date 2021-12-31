Appeal for witnesses in Carlow following criminal damage
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where all four tyres of a car were punctured.
The car, a red Ford Focus, was parked outside a house in Burrin Manor when the incident occurred between 5pm on St Stephen’s Day and 3pm on Monday 27.
Anyone who has information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.