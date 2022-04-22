Search

22 Apr 2022

Applications for school transport in Carlow to close next week

Applications for school transport in Carlow to close next week

This applies only for new applicants seeking primary and/or post-primary school transport for 2022/23

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Apr 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Parents and guardians in Carlow are reminded that applications for school transport for the new school year 2022/23 will close on Friday April 29 2022.  

This applies only for new applicants seeking primary and/or post-primary school transport for 2022/23.  

That includes:

  • Students starting school in September 2022
  • Students moving school, including those moving from primary to post-primary school
  • Students who have or will move address before the 2022/23 school year


Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:

"The closing date for new applications is fast approaching and all students who are eligible for school transport will receive seats if they have applied and paid by the relevant deadlines.

"I understand that no fees are required at this point as the payment portal will open in June 2022. Further communication will be sent to registered applicant families in relation to payments for school transport for the new school year.

"Reduced fares for school transport were announced as part of a package of Government initiatives to encourage greater use of public transport services and to assist with the overall increased cost of living.

"The annual family maximum contribution for post primary transport will reduce from €650.00 to €500 for the 2022/23 school year, with the family maximum fare for primary school transport reducing from €220 to €170."

For more information about school transport, please visit https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=257

Carlow start-ups encouraged to ‘Win Big’ as €300,000 Seedcorn competition launches

DOZENS of motorists caught driving without seatbelts over Easter Bank Holiday weekend

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media