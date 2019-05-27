PICTURE: 'Mná na Ceatharlach,' number of female councillors in Carlow increases

Councillor Andrea Dalton said her landslide victory in Carlow Town was for "mná na Ceatharlach" and just 24 hours later a second female councillor was elected in Adrienne Wallace who claimed a seat for People Before Profit for the first time.

Carlow now boasts two female councillors which will hopefully inspire more women to put their names forward in five years time.

There were six female candidates in all across the three Local Electoral Areas for the 2019 Local Election.

Josie Daly (675 votes) put up a strong fight for the fifth seat in Bagenalstown against her party colleague Cllr Arthur McDonald (FF) (elected on the fifth count with 853 votes) but she ultimately fell short despite her best efforts.

Maria Ansboro (FG) and Helena Byrne (RENUA) and Mary Hande (Aontú) were the other candidates to contest the election.