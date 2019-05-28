Revealed: Seventeen extra SNAs allocated across Carlow for the next school year, TD confirms

Seventeen extra Special Needs Assistants have been allocated to Carlow for the next school year.

Almost 800 new special care assistants were announced across the country this week. This brings the total number to 15,950, an increase of 51% since 2011 since Fine Gael came to office, from 10,575 to 15,950.

Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering said: "Carlow will now have 206 SNAs working in our schools from September 2019, across primary, post primary and special education schools.

"These dedicated special care assistants add so much to the quality of school life for so many of our children and deserve much recognition for all their hard work."