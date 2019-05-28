"There are no issues with water sources in Carlow at the moment," says Irish Water and general water conservation advice applies.

The water utility has asked people in neighbouring Kilkenny to be mindful of their water consumption as some supplies have been impacted by the recent dry spell.

The lack of rainfall has caused a drop in water levels in a number of sources around the city and county.

Customers can conserve water by:

Choosing to have a shower rather than a bath

Have shorter showers

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

Checking all external taps and farm trough for leaks

Using water butts to harvest rainwater for use on the garden