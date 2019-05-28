'It is a blow for the town,' says councillor after Walter's in Bagenalstown shut its doors

Walter's in Bagenalstown has closed down, Carlow Live has learned. 

The property received zero bids again during BidX1's latest commercial online auction on May 23.

Cllr Andy Gladney said: "It's totally closed for the time being, unfortunately."

Speaking about the owner, Cllr Gladney: "He has taken everything out of it, he's a decent guy. He employed fifteen people there full-time and part-time. He tried his best, he brought in good acts like Sharon Shannon. 

"It is a beautfiul place and there was a lot of work done there but the rates are crippling. There's no incentive even for small businesses."

Cllr Gladney added: "It is a blow for the town. If we had a hotel based in Bagenalstown it would be a massive help. But Bagenalstown has a lot going for it."

The premises extends to 7,407 sq. ft and had a guide price of €425,000 during a recent online auction - which was reduced from €575,000.

The "substantial public house" also has a dining area, kitchen, function room, lounge and cocktail bar.

