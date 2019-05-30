Over four acres of development land in Carlow sells for €1.5m at a public auction

A development property with apartments in Tanner Hall, Athy Road, Carlow, sold for its €1.5m reserve immediately after the recent Real Estate Alliance's Dempsey Sothern Leinster auction in Naas, Kildare.

The site at Tanner Hall, Athy Road, Carlow Town is an unfinished development on 4.5 acres.

It comprises of four ground floor unfinished two-bed apartments, four first and second floor fully completed duplex apartments, paths, roadways and around three acres of development land (formerly with planning permission for 57 units).

According to the Irish Independent, another Carlow development prospect, Emerald Lodge, Green Lane, sold for €690,000 or 48% over its €465,000 guide price.

A neighbour bought the one-acre site which is considered suitable for commercial and residential development as it is zoned town centre.