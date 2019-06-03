Carlow's local authority say they are not putting Bagenalstown bypass 'on the long finger'

Management at Carlow's local authority have said they are not putting a Bagenalstown bypass "on the long finger", Director of Services Dan McInerney told members recently.

The matter was raised at the May meeting of Carlow County Council when Cllr Arthur McDonald highlighted the need for a bypass in the town and he accused the Council of having a lack of interest in providing Bagenalstown with the piece of road infrastructure.

In response, Mr McInerney said that previous plans for a bypass may no longer be the appropriate location for the road but he told members that he was "not suggesting we're putting it on the long finger".