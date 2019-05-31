PROPERTY: Three commercial units available to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre

Any interest?

Unit 16 Carlow Shopping Centre

Three units are available to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow Town. 

They are:

Unit 16 Carlow Shopping Centre (picture above)

Seeking Food Vendor

Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley Chemists

For more, click here.

Unit 9 Carlow Shopping Centre

Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley Chemists

For more, click here. 

Unit 8a Carlow Shopping Centre

Seeking high end nail bar 

Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley, Peter Mark

For more, click here. 