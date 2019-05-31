PROPERTY: Three commercial units available to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre
Unit 16 Carlow Shopping Centre
Three units are available to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow Town.
They are:
Unit 16 Carlow Shopping Centre (picture above)
Seeking Food Vendor
Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley Chemists
Unit 9 Carlow Shopping Centre
Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley Chemists
Unit 8a Carlow Shopping Centre
Seeking high end nail bar
Next to Penneys, Energie Fitness, Omniplex, Sam McCauley, Peter Mark
