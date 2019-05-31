Questions over when respite house recently refurbished in Tullow will be available for use

A Parliamentary Question has been asked over when the respite house recently refurbished in Tullow will be available for use.

Fine Gael TD Pat Deering asked the Minister for Health when the facility on the Castledermot Road will be available for use.

It was revealed in March that the respite house was "complete" and would be handed over to the service provider in the next couple of weeks.

The facility will provide respite beds at the former Delaney House building and was purchased early last year by the HSE but will be run by Enable Ireland.

In a written response to the PQ, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Finian McGrath, said: "The Government is committed to providing services and supports for people with disabilities which will empower them to live independent lives, provide greater independence in accessing the services they choose, and enhance their ability to tailor the supports required to meet their needs and plan their lives.

"This commitment is outlined in the Programme for Partnership Government, which is guided by two principles: equality of opportunity and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.

"The Programme for Partnership Government states that the Government wishes to provide more accessible respite care to facilitate full support for people with a disability.

"As the Deputy's question relates to service matters, I have arranged for the question to be referred to the Health Service Executive (HSE) for direct reply to the Deputy."

Carlow Live understands that no resonse has yet been received.