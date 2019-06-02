WATCH: Twinkle-toed Gardaí at it again during Summerfest with serious dance moves
Fair play to him!
'The Gardaí are at it again...'
The Gardaí are at it again with another twinkle-toed Garda jiving with not one but two women during this year's Summerfest.
Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Cliona Hagan are headlining the two-day event again this year at Oak Park in Carlow.
Last year, it was a Garda who stole the show for some after a video of him jiving with two women went viral.
And, it's happened again, check out the video below:
