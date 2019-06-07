POLL RESULT: Carlow Live readers decide the best place for a bag of chips in Carlow is...

We've searched high and low with nominations from across the county and thousands of votes, but we can finally crown a winner of where you can get the best bag of chips in Carlow.

Carlow Live can announce that Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen came out on top of our poll to find the best bag of chips in the Dolmen County with 26% of the vote.

Jimmy's Takeaway in Ballon was right behind it with 23% of the vote from Carlow Live readers.

Congratulations to Mario's and everyone out there who love a good bag of chips!

You can view the full results here.