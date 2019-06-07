House this for a bargain! Fixer-upper home for under €100k on Carlow/Kildare border

This detached 4-bedroom home is in the centre of Ballyroe Village - just 5 minutes from Athy and 10 minutes from Carlow Town.

The Overall Floor Area is a generous 145.26 m2.

The property is an ideal prospect to be extended and renovated for residential use.

It also has the potential to develop the site into a number of units.

The building formed part of the former Ballyroe Stores retail premises which is no longer trading.



The property is located across the road from the local National School.

It also has close access to the M9.