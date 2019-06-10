Development land in Carlow with planning approved for seven apartments on sale for €200,000

Development land on Bridewell Lane in Carlow Town is on sale for €200,000.

The Residential Development Site, with the benefit of a recently granted planning permission for six two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartment, all complemented with auxiliary storage and communal refuse area.

Located on Bridewell Lane, just off Burrin Street, the apartment complex will be centrally located and the finished apartments will "generate excellent income levels on Air B&B type lettings or to command solid longer term rent levels for student accommodation".

To view the full ad, click here.