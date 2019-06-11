PUBLIC EVENT: Carlow/Graiguecullen Swimming Pool to celebrate its opening 25 years ago

Carlow/Graiguecullen Swimming Pool is to celebrate its opening an incredible 25 years ago.

Its 25th birthday celebrations will begin this Sunday with mass at 11.30am in St Clare's Church, Graiguecullen.

This will be followed with a BBQ by The Lazy River, music by the Horahan Brothers and Helter Skelter.

There will also be SCATS bouncy castles, a Mini-Pet Farm, facepainting, ice cream, free 1 hour swims 11am-4pm, complementary swim lessons 11am-4pm and much more.