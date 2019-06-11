Revealed: Tax bill in Carlow settled for over €645,000 after Revenue investigation

Revenue has released a list of tax defaulters in the first quarter of the year, which includes a number of Carlow entrants.

Teofil Kloska, an engineer of Tomduff in Borris, has settled a tax bill of €645,515 for non-declaration of VAT and under-declaration of Income Tax after after a Revenue investigation.

The tax bill came to €405,093.70 while the interest on the amount owed was €73,658.84 with penalties of €166,762.75.

The amount unpaid at March 31 was €421,075.

Settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises as a result of careless or deliberate behaviour.

A total of 62 cases were published on Tuesday and €21,131,024 is the total settlement amount in these cases.

There 16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which 4 exceeded €500,000 - one of these was in Carlow - and two of which exceeded €1m.

A Revenue Audit Case also discovered an underdeclaration of VAT at Coffee Creations Ltd at The Strand, Ballickmoyler in Carlow.

The tax bill came to €39,558 with interest of €2,188 and penalties of €11,867 bringing the total owed to €53,613.

William Delaney, a painter/decorator of 9 Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen in Carlow was fined €5,000 for failure to lodge income tax returns.

While William O'Shea, a farmer of Ballyroughan in Borris was fined €4,000 for the misuse of marked mineral oil.