Gardaí investigating theft of cast iron table and chairs from house in Carlow Town

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a cast iron table and chairs from a house in Pollerton Little on the main Dublin Road out of Carlow Town.

The incident occurred overnight on June 4 into June 5 when the heavy cast iron furniture was taken - which included four chairs and a table.

The theft would have required transport of some description and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who have noticed any suspicious vehicles or anything suspicious on the night of the incident.

Also, Gardaí are appealing to anybody offered anything like the items taken to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 1505.