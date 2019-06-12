Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in unprovoked attack in Carlow Town

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Carlow Town.

The incident occurred at the Fairgreen on Thursday, June 6 at 3.15pm.

A man reported to Gardaí that he had been punched numerous times to the face by an unknown male.

The injured party tried to escape and was chased by the attacker but the culprit didn't catch him.

The victim received a number of facial injuries including a cut to his lip and a cut over his eyebrow.

Gardaí are investigating the unprovoked attack and are seeking witnesses or any information in relation to the incident.