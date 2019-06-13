Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after theft of copper cylinder which flooded vacant house

Gardaí in Carlow have issued an appeal for information after the theft of a copper cylinder from a vacant house caused extensive damage to the property.

The burglary happened overnight on June 5 into June 6 on the Staplestown Road when the copper cylinder was stolen from a working system.

When it was removed by the criminals the house flooded which caused extensive damage to the property.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious is being asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 913 6620.