Tullow Rugby Club granted planning for the construction of new roadside entrance

Tullow Rugby Club have been granted conditional planning permission for the construction of a new roadside entrance.

The application sought to construct a new roadside entrance with associated ancillary works to the existing Rugby Club grounds at Castlemore, Tullow.

It has also been granted full planning permission to remove the existing entrance, all ancillary site works and services.

There are five conditions attached to Carlow County Council's planning decision.