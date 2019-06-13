Gardaí appeal for information on movement of black Ford Focus taken from house

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for information on the movement of a black Ford Focus hatchback that was taken from a house in Carlow Town.

A break in and the taking of the car occurred in Laurel Park, Pollerton when a homeowner got up on the morning of Thursday, June 6 to discover their car was gone from the driveway.

The owner proceeded to check the house and found a handbag was taken which contained the keys to the car and two mobile phones were also stolen.

The car was discovered later that evening on June 6 at Dolmen Heights which is only a short distance away.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the movement of the 09 KE black Ford Focus hatchback around the Laurel Park area in the early hours of the morning on June 6.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious is being asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 913 6620.