Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in Tullow after entry gained by smashing windows
Did you see or hear anything?
Gardaí issue appeal
Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Tullow after the culprits gained entry by smashing windows.
The first incident occurred on Saturday, June 8 between 8.30am and 2.45pm at Rathlyon between Tullow and Rathvilly.
The homeowner came home to find their window smashed and entry had been gained. A quantity of cash was stolen.
A second burglary occurred around the same date on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow when a window was smashed again and entry was gained to the house, however nothing was taken.
Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information and can be contacted on 059 918 1160.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on