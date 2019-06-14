Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in Tullow after entry gained by smashing windows

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Tullow after the culprits gained entry by smashing windows.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, June 8 between 8.30am and 2.45pm at Rathlyon between Tullow and Rathvilly.

The homeowner came home to find their window smashed and entry had been gained. A quantity of cash was stolen.

A second burglary occurred around the same date on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow when a window was smashed again and entry was gained to the house, however nothing was taken.

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information and can be contacted on 059 918 1160.