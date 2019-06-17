Decision due on planning application for the construction of 22 homes in Carlow

A decision is due on a planning application - which had previously been refused - for the construction of 22 homes in Carlow.

William Byrne had sought planning permission for the development at The Millrace, Burrin Road, Carlow but it was refused on September 3 of last year.

A new application was lodged in December by Mr Byrne for the construction of the 22 dwellings in three separate blocks.

Further information was requested by Carlow County Council in February.

Blocks A and C would each consist of five units comprising of 4 two-storey three-bed townhouses and 1 two-storey four-bed townhouse.

Block B was to consist of 12 units in a three-storey block comprising of 6 three-bed duplex apartments over 6 two-bed apartments.

A decision is due by the local authority on June 24.