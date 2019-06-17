Carlow home going under the hammer as part of online auction for a remarkable €65,000

Any interest?

11 Ballykealy Court, Ballykealy, Ballon, Carlow

Two Carlow homes are to go under the hammer as part of BidX1's online auction on July 9. 

The first property up for sale (pictured above) is 11 Ballykealy Court, Ballykealy, Ballon and is a mid terrace two bedroom house extending to approximately 88sq.m and is a vacant possession. 

It has a reserve price of €65,000.

A second property - Apartment 43 The View, Rochfort Manor, Carlow Town - is also to go up for sale with a guide price of €90,000.

The ground floor two bedroom apartment (pictured below) extends to approximately 77sq.m and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,100 per annum.