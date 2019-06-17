BREAKING: Dispute over claims of an increase in sexually transmitted infections at IT Carlow

A dispute has arisen over a TD's claim that there has been an increase in sexually transmitted infections at the Institute of Technology Carlow.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly has asked the Minister for Health about "the steps being taken to tackle an increase in sexually transmitted infections" at IT Carlow.

However, the Students' Union President at the Institute, Richard Morrell, has hit back and said: "My number one question is where has Deputy Donnelly got his facts from as we're not aware of any increase above the norm in the Institute."

IT Carlow said they do not comment on student issues.

In a written response to Deputy Donnelly, the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne, said: "As this is a service matter, I have asked the HSE to reply directly to the Deputy."