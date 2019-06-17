EVENT: Carlow Pride Festival announce 'Rainbow Road' for historic inaugural parade

Carlow Pride Festival have announced "Rainbow Road" - the route for Carlow's historic inaugural parade on July 21.

Organisers have said they will meet on the grounds of Carlow College, St Patrick's at 1:30pm on July 21 for a huge town photograph.

They added: "Then we all go together along rainbow road to our main event, the #RainbowPicnic! More details about the park and the evening events coming soon."

