'She will do an excellent job,' Andrea Dalton elected as Carlow's first female Mayor

Cllr Andrea Dalton was elected as Carlow's first female Mayor at the annual meeting of Carlow Town Municipal District on Monday evening. 

Cllr Fintan Phelan said: "Delighted to propose my colleague Councillor Andrea Dalton as Mayor of Carlow! Andrea becomes the first female Mayor of Carlow and I have no doubt she will do an excellent job!"