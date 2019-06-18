Carlow Town gets new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July
Great news!
Plenty of live music to come for Carlow
Carlow Town is to get a new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July of this year.
The team behind T Street Live - which closed down last October over venue issues - have teamed up with Scraggs Alley in Carlow Town and are running a new live music venue called "Upstairs at Scraggs Live".
They said: "We have some great bands already confirmed to play for us. We kick off officially on July 6 with a U2 Tribute band called ZOOROPA.
"Please check out our Facebook page to see the growing line-up."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on