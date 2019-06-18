Carlow Town gets new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July

Carlow Town is to get a new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July of this year. 

The team behind T Street Live - which closed down last October over venue issues - have teamed up with Scraggs Alley in Carlow Town and are running a new live music venue called "Upstairs at Scraggs Live".

They said: "We have some great bands already confirmed to play for us. We kick off officially on July 6 with a U2 Tribute band called ZOOROPA.

"Please check out our Facebook page to see the growing line-up."