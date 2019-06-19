APPEAL: Carlow Gardaí investigating after window broken on school bus in Tullow
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information
Tullow Gardaí are investigating the incident
Carlow Gardaí are investigating an incident where a window was broken on a parked school bus in Tullow.
It happened on the Dublin Road sometime on Tuesday night, June 12 and when the driver returned in the morning they noticed the broken window.
No entry had been gained and nothing was stolen.
Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information and can be contacted on 059 918 1160.
