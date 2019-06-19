APPEAL: Carlow Gardaí investigating after window broken on school bus in Tullow

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Tullow Gardaí are investigating the incident

Carlow Gardaí are investigating an incident where a window was broken on a parked school bus in Tullow.

Read also: Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in Tullow after entry gained by smashing windows

It happened on the Dublin Road sometime on Tuesday night, June 12 and when the driver returned in the morning they noticed the broken window.

No entry had been gained and nothing was stolen. 

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information and can be contacted on 059 918 1160.