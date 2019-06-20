Gardaí recover bike stolen in Carlow as youth is questioned in connection with theft

Gardaí have recovered a bike stolen in Carlow and have questioned a youth in connection with the incident.

The bicycle was stolen from The Willows in Carlow Town on June 12 and was recovered a few days later.

Gardaí have questioned a youth in connection with the theft of the bicycle and the bike has been returned to its owner.

Gardaí are reminding people to secure bicycles whether at home or in a public area and ensure they are locked to a permanent structure.