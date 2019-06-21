UPDATED: IT Carlow members reject agreement which paved the way for TUSE

An agreement reached with local, regional and national TUI representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission on the Technological University of South East Ireland (TUSEI) Project has been rejected by members of the TUI following a ballot of members.

The agreement was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of the WIT Branch of the TUI following a ballot of members.

A spokesperson for IT Carlow said: "While the Technological Universities Act 2018 provides for full protection of existing terms and conditions of employment, the TUI have sought further assurances through the establishment of an agreed MOU (memorandum of understanding) to outline a structure for dealing with industrial relations issues at each stage of the TUSEI process.

"Following extensive discussions with management over an eight-month period, involving local, regional and national TUI representatives, agreement was reached on an MOU between all parties on the 11th June at the WRC.

"It is therefore disappointing to learn that the MOU has been rejected following a ballot of TUI members.

"Based on international experience in higher education mergers, it is not unusual for projects like this to face industrial relations challenges.

"These arise from differing work practices, operating models and expectations across merging institutes that have evolved as independent entities over many decades.

"Many of the issues identified for harmonisation in the new TUSEI are complex and multi-faceted, impacting not only on members of the TUI, but also on learners, all staff and external stakeholders.

"The TUSEI project has provided for this by putting in place a change programme, designed in conjunction with independent consultants PWC, to address harmonisation matters in a consultative, planned, deliberate and phased manner, both pre and post- merger and designation.

"There is an obligation, as publicly owned and funded institutions, to ensure that the future Technological University is in a position to be on a financially sound footing, operating to the highest standards of governance.

"The Institute’s Governing Body will consider this development, together with other related TUSEI matters, at its scheduled meeting at the end of this month."