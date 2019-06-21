POLL RESULT: Carlow Live readers! The most beautiful town or village in Carlow is...

Carlow is fortunate to have so many beautiful towns and villages all across the county from north to south and east to west.

This week Carlow Live readers have been deciding which area they think is the prettiest across the whole of the Dolmen County.

Thousands of you have voted and the results are now in!

Carlow Live can reveal that according to the website's readers, the most beautiful place in Carlow is...

BORRIS

It was an incredibly close contest with just a handful of votes separating Borris and Leighlinbridge from the number one spot.

The winning village took in 23% of the vote while second placed Leighlinbridge was right behind with 22% of the vote.

St Mullins came in third place with 13% of the vote while Bagenalstown took fourth place with 6% and Rathvilly and Clonegal shared fifth with 5%.

