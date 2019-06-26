Carlow business targeted by overnight thieves

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary at a business premises overnight.

The premises on Staplestown Road was broken into sometime between 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 25 and 7am on Wednesday, June 26.

Gardaí believe a rock was used to smash through the front door of the business.

A number of items of stock were taken during the raid.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them in Carlow.