Irish Rail hit out at 'illegal act' during protest at Bagenalstown Train Station

Irish Rail has issued a statement condemning the actions of a "small number of protesters" at Bagenalstown Train Station.

On Thursday last, Irish Rail say the protesters delayed the 14.50hrs Waterford to Dublin Heuston service by 10 minutes by preventing train doors from closing, which they say is "an illegal act which is prosecutable".

People had gathered to protest the decision to move the facility from a partially staffed station to a self-service station.

Irish Rail said: "While citizens have a right to protest, they have no right to disrupt other citizens seeking to use public services.

"Iarnród Éireann has said clearly over the past couple of years that with the huge migration to online or ticket machine ticket sales (now at almost 90% of tickets), we will be rebalancing our customer service provision to a greater presence on board services and fewer in stations.

"From Monday 1st July, Muine Bheag will move from a partially staffed station to a self-service station as part of this.

"However as regular customers on the Waterford/Dublin route will know, we now have dedicated Customer Service Officers (CSOs) on board services on this route.

"This means that there will be assistance for wheelchair customers at Muine Bheag with the on board CSO there to help boarding and alighting.

"There will be ticket sales at the station via machine sales, and the CSO will be able to assist people with DSP tickets on board, seating, service information and more.

"As was the case previously, parking and cleaning will be provided by contracted companies. We are also working with our Property Dept to seek a lease arrangement for the building."

They added: "We will be downloading station and on-board CCTV to identify and pursue those who disrupted the service, and will pursue any further interference with rail services through all avenues available to us."