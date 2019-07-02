Two cases of beer stolen during burglary in Carlow as Gardaí investigate incident
A lawnmower, a pedal bike, a strimmer along with some other gardening tools were also taken
Gardaí are investigating the incident
Gardaí are investigating a report of a burglary at a domestic garage at Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow.
The burglary occurred between 9am on June 24 and 10pm on June 26.
A lawnmower, a pedal bike, a strimmer along with some other gardening tools and two cases of beer had been taken.
The pedal bike is a yellow racing bike.
Gardaí in Myshall are investigating.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on