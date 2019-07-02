Two cases of beer stolen during burglary in Carlow as Gardaí investigate incident

A lawnmower, a pedal bike, a strimmer along with some other gardening tools were also taken

Gardaí are investigating the incident

Gardaí are investigating a report of a burglary at a domestic garage at Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow.

The burglary occurred between 9am on June 24 and 10pm on June 26.

A lawnmower, a pedal bike, a strimmer along with some other gardening tools and two cases of beer had been taken.

The pedal bike is a yellow racing bike.

Gardaí in Myshall are investigating.