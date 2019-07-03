Gardaí investigating incident of criminal damage at busy Carlow car park in broad daylight
Did you see anything?
Shocking
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a busy Carlow car park in broad daylight.
A silver Volkswagon Golf parked in a car park in the Fairgreen area had its rear window smashed on June 29.
The window was smashed at around 2pm on the Saturday.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses.
