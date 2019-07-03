Well-known Carlow property - boasting ten bedrooms - on sale for almost €850,000

A well-known Carlow property - boasting ten bedrooms - is on sale for almost €850,000.

Barrowville Town House, Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town is a listed Regency house that dates back to the early 1800s and is steeped in local history.

Situated just three minutes from Carlow Town centre the property was renovated in the 1980s to provide the most modern of comforts whilst still retaining all of its spectacular period features.

