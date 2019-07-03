Well-known Carlow property - boasting ten bedrooms - on sale for almost €850,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Barrowville Town House, Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town

A well-known Carlow property - boasting ten bedrooms - is on sale for almost €850,000.

Read also: 'I haven't slept a wink,' Carlow mother claims 'life-changing' Lotto prize worth €130,000

Barrowville Town House, Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town is a listed Regency house that dates back to the early 1800s and is steeped in local history.

Situated just three minutes from Carlow Town centre the property was renovated in the 1980s to provide the most modern of comforts whilst still retaining all of its spectacular period features.

To view the full ad, click here. 