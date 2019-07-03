New Oak Community Centre hits out over dog fouling after droppings left inside house gate

New Oak Community Centre has renewed its appeal for dog owners to stop their animals fouling in the area which is causing a danger to people.

The centre said: "We have again received complaints about dog fouling this time inside of a house gate.

"Really have people NO consideration. They are aware of who they are and next time observed they WILL be reported, it is not a funny issue.

"This is a danger to humans as stated before."