Carlow Pride Festival route changed slightly over Irish Water works on Dublin Street

The Carlow Pride Festival route has changed slightly over Irish Water works on Dublin Street.

Organisers have said: "Due to essential water works on Dublin Street we have created an alternate route.

"Our new proposed route is only slightly changed from the previous one, now going directly onto Castle St and proceeding to Haymarket via Church St - No longer proceeding down Dublin St.

"The new route is still accessible and slightly shorter which will suit a lot of people.

"We really wanted to include all the fabulous businesses on Dublin St in our original route, but hopefully next year we can make sure that Rainbow Road runs down Dublin St too!"

Carlow's historic inaugural parade takes place on July 21.