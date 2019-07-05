BREAKING: Gardaí investigating theft from a car outside St Mary's Cemetery in Carlow Town
A handbag was taken
Gardaí have received a report of a theft from a car outside St Mary’s Graveyard, Dublin Road, Carlow on Thursday, July 4.
The injured party parked at the rear of the graveyard when a male with light coloured hair was seen breaking the driver side window and taking a handbag.
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating and have issued an appeal for information.
