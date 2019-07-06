Gardaí issue appeal for information after another theft from a car outside a graveyard
This is shocking crime
A handbag was taken
Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a theft from a car outside the graveyard at Tinaclash on the evening of Wednesday, July 3.
The theft took place just after 6pm at Tinaclash, Kiltegan, Carlow.
The passenger window was smashed and a handbag was taken.
People are being asked to contact Gardaí in Hacketstown with any information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on