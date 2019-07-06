Gardaí issue appeal for information after another theft from a car outside a graveyard

A handbag was taken

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a theft from a car outside the graveyard at Tinaclash on the evening of Wednesday, July 3.

The theft took place just after 6pm at Tinaclash, Kiltegan, Carlow.

The passenger window was smashed and a handbag was taken.

People are being asked to contact Gardaí in Hacketstown with any information.