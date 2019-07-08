Man suffers hogweed burn in Carlow as local authority look to tackle invasive species

A man has suffered a hogweed burn in Carlow, Cathaoirleach of the Council, John Pender, has claimed as the local authority look to tackle invasive species.

Cllr Pender was speaking at this month's full meeting of the local authority when he said that he had been contacted by a man who had been "stung by a hogweed" but it was not a serious incident.

Carlow people were recently issued with a warning after the emergence of a severe case of Giant Hogweed in the county.

The Giant Hogweed is an extremely nasty invasive plant and has been spotted by Carlow Municipal District along the R418 roadway from Killerrig to Castledermot.

Local representatives expressed their concern at the meeting on Monday over invasive species in the county, including Japanese Knotweed.

Councillors reported smaller hogweed plants in other parts of the county and there have also been a number of hogweed sightings along the River Barrow and those details have been forwarded to Waterways Ireland.

Each of the bulbs contain around 50,000 seeds and it typically spreads on rivers.

Carlow County Council have confirmed they are keeping a register of complaints of incidents of invasive species.

The local authority hope to have a handbook in place by early September on invasive species and how to treat them.

Hogweed can cause severe blisters to the skin which are said to be equivalent to third-degree burns and which will continue to cause pain for a lifetime on affected areas when exposed to the sun.

The advice given is to give it multiple applications of herbicide.